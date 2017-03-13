Kim Kardashian fans will see the reality star reliving the trauma of being robbed at gunpoint and begging for her life in an upcoming episode of her reality TV show.

The socialite was robbed at gunpoint in a private residence in Paris last October by five armed men disguised as police officers, who made off with some €9m worth of jewellery.

The mother-of-two was tied up and locked in a bathroom during the raid. A number of people have since been charged.

The trauma and aftermath of the robbery are set to be explored in the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered on the E! network in the US on Sunday.

A trailer for the next episode released by E! features a tearful Kardashian recounting: "They had the gun up to me and I knew they were just going to shoot me in the head.

"Then he ducktapes my face.

"Please I have a family. Let me live."

The scene of the robbery in Paris last October

Another trailer sees Kardashian explaining that when the robbers demanded money, she told them she didn't have any.

"They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs," she continues.

"That's when I saw the gun, like, clear as day.

"I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs."

She is also seen telling her sisters Khloé and Kourtney that she had a "split second" to decide whether she should try to make a run for it.

"I was like, 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision'," she reveals.

"Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it.

"Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then, like, I'm f*****.

"There's no way out."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The new season of the show, which comes to E!'s UK channel on March 19, will also see Kardashian reacting to the hospitalisation of her husband, rapper Kanye West, last November.

He was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for mental health issues caused by exhaustion and lack of sleep.