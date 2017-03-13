Imelda May has revealed a recent relationship left her with a broken heart and admits her new album isn't just about her ex-husband.

The 42-year-old Rockabilly singer, who called time on her marriage to musician Darrel Higham in 2015 after 18 years together, admits while her new album Life Love Flesh Blood has songs on it about their split, it also has a track about another man.

"People just presume that [it's a break-up album] because I broke up with my husband.

"But I met someone, so it’s about falling in love after a big split, being scared and feeling lust again," she told the Mail Online.

"And then I got my heart broken by that person and so I wrote about that, too.

"I had a moment – I’m not going to tell you exactly what, because it hurt too much – but it was a major goodbye," she added.

May announced her split from Higham in a Facebook post in July 2015 and revealed that the pair were "very sad but happy we're making the right decision."

"Ok so here it goes... My husband Darrel and I have split up. As you can imagine we are very sad but happy we're making the right decision for us and our daughter who is doing really well by the way.

"No matter what you hear and read my husband and I have the deepest love and respect for each other and are doing well.

"We are lucky to both have such amazing family and friends. As you know I hate to air my laundry in public and never do but thought I should put something on here to dispel any bad rumours. I wish you and yours much love. God bless. Imelda X".

The couple, who welcomed their first daughter, Violet, in August 2012, walked down the aisle in 2002.