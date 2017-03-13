The makers of Game of Thrones have confirmed that chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will make a guest appearance in the eagerly-awaited seventh season of the fantasy series.

Game of Thrones bosses David Benioff and DB Weiss confirmed Sheeran's casting during a panel discussion at the SXSW (South by Southwest) Film Festival in Austin, Texas, where they were joined by two of the show's stars, Maisie Williams (Arya) and Sophie Turner (Sansa).

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it," said Benioff.

Game of Thrones executive producers David Benioff and DB Weiss - "For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show"

There were no details given on the character Sheeran will play on the show and when US entertainment trade publication Variety asked HBO, the cable network behind Game of Thrones, for more information, it was told: "He has a role. No more details."

Sheeran joins a long list of musicians who have made Games of Thrones cameos, including Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, Will Champion from Coldplay, Sigur Rós and Mastodon.

guess the cats out the bag... https://t.co/9GCDUp9HPN — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 12, 2017

Commenting on Twitter, Sheeran wrote: "Guess the cats [sic] out the bag..."

After the news about Sheeran at SXSW, Game of Thrones star Turner joked: "I'm still waiting on Bieber."

"You're waiting on Biebs?" producer Weiss replied. "Season nine."

Last week it was revealed that the seventh season of Game of Thrones is to premiere in mid-July.

HBO announced that the penultimate seven-episode season will premiere in the US on July 16 with fans set for a "brutal, bloody and wintry return to Westeros" in a simulcast on Sky Atlantic from 2am on July 17.