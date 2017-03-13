Tonight's highly-anticipated return of Don't Tell the Bride gives an entirely new meaning to DIY weddings and 'walking down the aisle' as one bride prepares to tie the knot in flat-pack furniture giant IKEA.

Groom Ben admits that he is partial to having the odd row with his partner, Celina, in the popular Scandinavian chain. He decided to put their relationship to the test (one piece at a time) at the Scandinavian homeware store but he may have dug an even deeper hole for himself.

Naturally, Celina was ready to run for the hills when it began to register that the only aisle she'd be walking down was in a busy interior shop in Ballymun - on the plus side her guests got to gorge on those tasty little Swedish meatballs.

"This can't be happening," the visibly upset bride said as she pulled into the swamped car park.

Judging by the next clip below, we think Celina looked absolutely radiant in her gown. But the pregnant bride feels her future hubby-to-be should have factored in her growing bump before purchasing the gúna.

After the big reveal, which took place just one day before the wedding, the teary-eyed bride said, "It's really tight and fitted. I feel like my stomach is very exposed," Celina said.

"I feel a little bit disappointed that he didn't consider that my bump was going to grow over three weeks instead of trying to squeeze me into this".

You can catch the return of Don't Tell the Bride in all its glory tonight on RTÉ2 at 10pm.