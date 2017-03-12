Host Gabby Logan put a halt to Bob Geldof's speech with the words "I think we'll end it there" as the singer fulminated at City financiers during a speech at a corporate event held in London at the weekend.

The singer and justice campaigner reportedly told the audience attending the Intrinsic Financial Services conference at Heathrow's Sofitel that the public hated them and did not trust them.

Reacting to crestfallen faces amongst the audience members, Ms Logan intervened to stem the tide of vituperation. "Thank you Bob," she said, "I think we’ll end it there."

"Nauseating" and "cringeworthy" were the epithets later used by guests to describe Geldof's no holds barred performance.

Geldof, campaigning ahead of last years Brexit referendum in the UK

"The hypocrisy is nauseating, he's worth about £30m," said one aggrieved audience member.

"Just left the Intrinsic conference after listening to Sir Bob Geldof talk s*** about Brexit," said one financial planning consultant from Leeds on Facebook.

Comedian Kevin Bridges, ex-England rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio, and Karren Brady also made guest appearances at the conference, arousing no apparent ire amongst the attendees.

The Intrinsic company advises on financial products and the company enjoyed a £250 million turnover in 2015.

Logan's Run: Gabby put a stop to Bob's gallop . . .

As reported by Mirror Online, a spokesperson for Intrinsic responded to the controversial speech, saying, "Sir Bob covered a wide range of topics, having overrun, he was asked to conclude so the conference could end on time."

"Europe needs reform - it is sclerotic," the singer told the Trinity College Law Society last December when he was presented with a special medal for his 'contribution to music and the greater good’.

"The whole system is constipated," Geldof told his TCD audience on that occasion.

"It needs a laxative to clear it out, it doesn’t function," he said. "It is ignoring the wishes of European citizens. What worked for six (member states) doesn’t work for 28."

The singer declared his belief that Europe was heading towards war and he criticised students for "banging on" about transgender toilets, rather than addressing more urgent issues.