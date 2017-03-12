Singer George Michael, who died in December, is to be buried in a plot at North London's Highgate cemetery next to his beloved mum Lesley.

His family are believed to be making final preparations for the singer's funeral.

Lesley, a former dancer, died after a battle with cancer in 1997, aged 60. Her 53-year old son George was found dead on Christmas Day at his residence in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

George’s family are believed to be planning a memorial on or around Mother’s Day, on Sunday March 26.

The iconic singer visited the cemetery each year after he bought the plot for his mother, whose maiden name was Harrison.

In February, Irish musician Toby Bourke talked to RTÉ Entertainment about Waltz Away Dreaming, the duet he recorded with George Michael days after the singer's beloved mother Lesley died.

Michael had previously performed alongside Irish artist Toby Bourke

Bourke wrote the song originally as a "straightforward person-to-person love song" but declared how it "it came to mean so much more to George when his mum died".

The musician said, "I think he saw the phrase 'waltz away dreaming' as being a fitting epithet for what had happened with his mum and her slow and sleep-filled death.

"It was a big song for him and it was on his CD player in his car when he left the hospital [after his mother died]. When he turned on the car engine the song came on, and it was at that point he decided it was going to be the first song off the new label."

Bourke recalled how utterly focused the pair were while recording the track. "Lesley died on [Wednesday] and we were both in the studio on Saturday starting this."

Meanwhile, George Michael’s cousin Andros Georgiou has requested that his family be allowed lay the singer to rest privately to avoid the funeral "turning into a circus."