Joni Sledge, who with her sisters recorded the hit We Are Family as members of Sister Sledge, was found dead in her home in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday (March 10).

The cause of death has not yet been ascertained. “Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family, " a family statement declares. "We welcome your prayers as we weep the loss of our sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin,”

Joni Sledge and her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy formed Sister Sledge in 1971 in their hometown of Philadelphia.

Sister Sledge on their being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009

Music production gurus Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers of the hit group Chic helped the family band to success after many years spent struggling with small club gigs. Edwards and Rodgers wrote and produced their album We Are Family, and their first top 10 hit was in May 1979 with He’s The Greatest Dancer.

Just a month later, the sisters enjoyed mega chart success around the world with the song We Are Family which was nominated for a Grammy. The hit song and the album of the same name sold more than one million copies.

Sister Sledge also had hits with the songs Lost in Music, He’s the Greatest Dancer and Thinking of You. In 1985, their song Frankie became their only British number one. Interestingly, the song got no higher than the rather lowly number 75 spot in the USA.

Sister Sledge at Battersea (London) Dogs and Cats home in 2016 with comedian Harry Hill