With the premiere date for the next season of Game of Thrones announced, show star Kit Harington has been teasing fans with what to expect from the coming season.

Game of Thrones season 7 finally has an official release date now July 16.

The announcement came after HBO released a Facebook livestream that featured a block of melting ice with an object inside it.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Harington, who plays Jon Snow, was asked whether season 7 would be worth the wait.

"Yes, I'm gonna say, 'Yes.' I mean I hope it is," he said. "I certainly did more this season than I’ve ever done. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes.

"They really focused it because fewer characters are coming in, and they're focusing in on the existing ones," he said, "and there are lots of people who cross paths, and that's something that I think the audience has been waiting on for a long time.

"They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it's gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI … we’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques.

"I think we're trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons."

He added, "You have to live up to the hype that's surrounded the show and the worst thing would be to end without really pushing and trying new things.

"Even if it's a failure, at least we're trying to go out with a bang."

HBO announced last year that Game of Thrones would end after its eight season.

However, show-runners D.B. Weiss and David Beniof have spoken about potential spin-off shows, saying, "We've talked about it … It's not something I'm opposed to, but it has to make sense creatively."