Michael Bublé's son Noah is "doing very well" following treatment for liver cancer, according to Bublés brother in law Dario Lopilato.

Lopilato, the brother of Michael’s wife Luisana, shared details of the three year old's continued recovery in an interview with Argentine publication La Nacion.

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in November last year following an initial examination at a clinic in Buenos Aires, and it's thought the tot had surgery in December to remove the tumour after a four-month course of chemotherapy to shrink it.

Lopilato revealed to the news outlet that Noah is on the mend following the diagnosis.

Noah (centre) is "doing very well" following treatment

"After these very long months Noah is doing well, very well," he told La Nacion.

"For me it's very difficult to talk about it, but I believe in God and sought comfort in Jesus Christ and a miracle from God came, from the way it was discovered, after the operation, everything."

Lopilato also revealed he travelled to Los Angeles yesterday to join Noah and the family, and lend his support at this difficult time.

"I feel it's important to carry on accompanying. That's why I stop what I'm doing here every so often and travel there," he said.

In addition to Noah, they also welcomed Elias, now nine months old, to the family

Last month Michael and Luisana confirmed Noah is "progressing well" and the doctors are "very optimistic" about his future.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words," the couple said in a statement.

"We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."