Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins has reacted to comments about her that were allegedly made by David Beckham in leaked private emails.

The OBE awarded to the Welsh singer was reportedly dubbed a "f***ing joke" by David Beckham, who was apparently angry about not getting a knighthood, according to a report in today's The Independent.

Beckham was alleged to have referred to Jenkins taking drugs and her OBE awarded for "singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke".

The singer admitted some years ago that she tried cocaine when she was a young woman.

In an interview with Fabulous magazine Jenkins says that she was hurt by reports of the comments.

"I'm a human being. Of course something like that would be hurtful," she said.

"But at the same time I've learned when you're famous sometimes you get dragged into things you shouldn't be involved in. Sometimes people feel like they know you, but actually they know nothing about you."

Jenkins was awarded her OBE for services to music and charity in the 2014 New Year's Honours list.