Unreleased work from David Bowie is due to be released in April.

Bowpromo, a promo album from 1971 and Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974), a three-album set recorded on the Philly Dogs Tour in September 1974 will be released in April.

Both are limited editions for the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day on April 22.

Some of the material featuring on Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974) was heard on the BBC documentary Cracked Actor, screened last Christmas.

The full show appears across five sides of vinyl, with the sixth featuring an etching of Bowie. The album should not be confused with the official 1974 Bowie live album, David Live.

A different band on the Cracked Actor three-CD set includes backing singer Luther Vandross. The set-list includes material recorded for The Gouster, which was eventually released last year as part of the Who Can I Be Now? box set.

Bowpromo is mostly comprised of alternate versions of songs that would later appear on the iconic Hunky Dory album. Also included is a version of It Ain’t Easy, which would appear on The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars album.