Despite controversy attendant upon gigs in Israel and opposition from many campaigners, Radiohead, Nick Cave, Fatboy Slim, Robbie Williams, Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, Rod Stewart and The Pixies have confirmed forthcoming concerts there.

As reported by Israel 21c, DJ Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) will play his debut Israel gig at Tel Aviv's Hangar 11 club, tomorrow (Sunday) night, March 12, while the UK indie band White Lies will play at the Barby club in Tel Aviv on April 17. On May 17, American rockers Aerosmith will play a concert at the same venue, as part of their much-vaunted farewell tour. The band already played Israel back in 1994.

Meanwhile, Duran Duran are scheduled to play an outdoor concert in Tel Aviv on June 1, while Rod Stewart will play the same venue on June 14. This will be Rod's third occasion to perform in Israel and the Britiosh rocker has attracted most of the criticism from groups opposed to such Israel concerts.

Glasgow Celtic football fans signed a petition back in January requesting that he cancel. The petition read: “Dear Rod! We are shocked at your recent decision to breach the international cultural boycott of Israel and appeal to you to reconsider your decision. As a life-long Celtic fan you must be well aware of the special affinity our fans have with the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom.”

Rod playing Israel in June 14, despite Glasgow Celtic fans' petition

The fan petition declared that Israel “openly uses culture as a form of propaganda to justify its illegal occupation of Palestine. Just as South African anti-Apartheid activists called for an international boycott which led to the downfall of the Apartheid regime, Palestinians are asking for a boycott of Israel as part of the Boycott Divestment Sanctions (BDS) campaign. Thousands of artists across the world now refuse to perform in Israel. We are asking you to add your name to that list. Please cancel your concert!"

Meanwhile, Tears for Fears are scheduled to perform at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv on July 5. However, most social media interest has centred around Radiohead, who announced their July 19 concert date in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on the band's Twitter feed. Radiohead performed in Israel on three previous occasions, in 1993, 1995 and 2000.

Nick Cave: set to play twoi dates in Israel in November

The Pixies - who last played Israel in in 2014 - will be in concert on July 25 gig in the city of Caesarea. Robbie Williams will play Tel Aviv on September 16, his second show in Israel. Nick Cave has also announced two concerts in Tel Aviv, according to Israel 21c. His dates are on November 19 and 20 at the Menora Arena.