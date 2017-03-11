Director Jim Sheridan will attend take part in a Question and Answer session at the opening night screening of his new film, The Secret Scripture, on Friday March 24 at the Irish Film Institute (IFI).

The Secret Scripture enjoyed a sold-out premiere screening at this year’s Audi Dublin International Film Festival and will open at the Irish Film Institute on Friday, March 24.

Sheridan (My Left Foot, In America) adapted Sebastian Barry’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel which tells the story of the elderly Rose (Vanessa Redgrave), the last patient remaining in a psychiatric hospital,. As the film begins, Rose is firmly refusing transferal to another facility.

The sympathetic Dr. William Grene (Eric Bana) urges the old woman to recount the story of how, as a young woman (young Rose, played by Rooney Mara) in Sligo, she met and fell in love with Michael McNulty (Jack Reynor.) The young couple's relationship aroused the jealousy of the local priest - who was smitten by Rose - and vengeance followed. A tragic series of events would thus cast long shadows on Rose's long life.

Jim Sheridan will attend the opening night screening of at the Irish Film Institute, which commences at 8.15pm pm on March 24. The screening will be followed by the Question & Answer session.