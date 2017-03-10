Singer Billy Ray Cyrus has fuelled speculation that his daughter Miley Cyrus has married fiancé Liam Hemsworth by posting a picture of her in a white dress on social media.

The Achy Breaky Heart star posted the picture on Twitter with the caption: "I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus", which led to much excitement among fans of the young Wrecking Ball singer.

It had been reported that Cyrus and The Hunger Games star Hemsworth were planning to marry this summer in the Himalayas and were considering setting up home in 27-year-old Hemsworth's native Australia.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the 2010 film The Last Song. Having called off their engagement in 2013, they reunited last year.

Neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth have shared any updates on their own social media accounts.