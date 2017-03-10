Remember the green Make America Great Again baseball caps that Team Trump were selling for $50? Well, they're gone. They're really gone.

The caps had gone on sale last week in advance of the Irish national holiday, but instead of a shamrock they were emblazoned with a four-leaf clover. Naturally, Twitter was outraged.

On Wednesday the hats disappeared from Trump's online store, and a spokeswoman for the US President did not respond to questions asking why the hats were removed from the website.

The original advertisements for the hat had encouraged Trump supporters to "capture the luck of the Irish".

The good news: there are only seven sleeps to Saint Patrick's Day 2017!