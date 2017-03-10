Irish actress Sarah Bolger has been added to the cast of Kurt Sutter’s pilot based in the aftermath of his gritty motorcycle gang drama Sons of Anarchy.

Set in the time after the dramatic conclusion of Sons of Anarchy's seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes (played by JD Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter of bikers on the California/Mexico border.

Bolger will play Emily, the beautiful girl next door and childhood sweetheart of EZ. But while EZ is trying to make his mark with bikers, she traded up to live on a mansion on the hill.

Mayans MC was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter is set to executive produce and direct the pilot.

Sarah Bolger is currently shooting Counterpart, Starz’s upcoming spy thriller series that stars JK Simmons, and is set to star in a crime thriller movie called A Good Woman Is Hard to Find.

In TV, she also co-starred on Showtime’s The Tudors and has played Princess Aurora on ABC's fantasy drama Once Upon a Time.