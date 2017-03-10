Actor Kris Marshall has revealed his beloved Love Actually character, Colin Frissell, won't feature in the Red Nose Day special.

Marshall, who played the hopeless-in-love character who moves to America to try his luck with the ladies in the 2003 movie, says director Richard Curtis lacked the time and budget to squeeze the character in.

"I did get a very, very sweet email from Richard," Marshall told the Daily Mirror. "Richard said, 'Look, we're making a charity, where-are-they-now movie of Love Actually, but I didn't have the time or the budget to go and see where your character went'."

However, Marshall thinks Colin was "so mad" that his story is "best left untouched" in the sequel.

"But with Emma Thompson and Martin Freeman also not in it, I'm in good company," he added.

The short film, dubbed Red Nose Day Actually, will be broadcast on March 24 during BBC One's live Red Nose Day programme.

Several of the stars from the film will reprise their roles, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, and Colin Firth.

Emma Freud, director of Red Nose Day, recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Twitter of some of the stars filming new scenes.

Richard Curtis with stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Keira Knightley. Pic: Twitter/EmmaFreud

Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor have been spotted on the set.

Their love triangle produced one of the most iconic scenes from the 2003 festive rom-com (who can forget those massive love-lorn cue cards) and fans are eager to see how Mark (Lincoln), Juliette (Knightley) and Peter (Ejiofor) have fared since.

However a tweet from director Emma Freud suggest that Mark may have new love interest in the shape of none other than Kate Moss. Watch this space!