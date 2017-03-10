Aidan O'Mahony is doing a celebration dance after becoming a father for the first time.

The Kerry All-Star and Dancing with the Stars quarter finalist has announced that he and his wife Denise Healy welcomed their daughter, Lucia, on Thursday.

36-year-old O'Mahony shared the good news on Instagram by posting a cute picture of pink booties and a tiny hand which he captioned: "Our little angel joined us at 9am this morning."

The couple were inundated with messages, including one from fellow contestant Dayl Cronin who tweeted: "Couldn't be happier for @GmailMahony. Congrats to you and Denise."

@GmailMahony congratulations to you all. If you think Samba is a challenge you ain't seen nothing yet! #fatherhood — Brian Redmond (@Briantredmond) March 9, 2017

RTÉ Weather Presenter Nuala Carey also sent her good wishes on Instagram. She wrote: "Many congratulations! Perfect timing Lucia...you can now still dance on Sunday. I hope your wife is feeling well. Xxx

"Ps. ...I'm in the audience of DWTS this Sunday. Can't wait."

Aidan O'Mahony and his wife Denise Healy before two became three Picture © omahonyaidan/Instagram

Despite becoming a first time parent, O'Mahony will be back at rehearsals today to prepare his performance with partner Valeria Milova. The pair will be dancing to Cake By The Ocean by DNCE on Sunday night.

There is a twist to this week’s show with the addition of Ballroom Blitz Marathon. In this special dance battle all five celebrities and their partners will take to the floor for a 3 minute jive and will then be eliminated one by one by the judges in a bid to be last the couple standing.

The couples will receive points in descending order which will be added to their score from the main show.

Dancing with the Stars, RTÉ One, 6:30pm