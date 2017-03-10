James Nesbit continues to take his chances in Stan Lee's Lucky Man, while Gogglebox sets its sights on Top Gear.

Pick of the day

Stan Lee's Lucky Man, 9.00pm, Sky 1

James Nesbit's hair isn't the only thing to admire in this second season of Sky's slick, hugely entertaining and utterly daft supernatural cop show about a lucky bracelet.

Putting his life on the line again, Nesbit's Harry is caught up in a dangerous investigation into a murderous Smithfield market butcher, who has not only been passing off human flesh as pork but could also have startling links to the evil Golding.

Still desperate for his revenge, Golding closes in on Harry and the bracelet as CCTV cameras capture him kidnapping Eve. Eager to save her, Harry turns to Isabella for help and gets a shocking response.

Elsewhere, Orwell starts to wonder why Harry gets so many lucky breaks.

Movie Choice of the day

Sherlock Holmes, 10.30pm, Sky Cinema Hits

Guy Ritchie brought a new pulse to an old favourite when he directed this rollicking 2009 version of Arthur Conan Doyle's Victorian crime-solver, but Robert Downey Jr was the real winner as this film furthered his rehabilitation and within five years he was the most bankable movie star on the planet.

Himself and Jude Law form a fine partnership as Holmes and Watson as they take on Lord Henry Blackwood, a nasty piece of work, played by Mark Strong. Rachel McAdams also pops up as Irene Adler.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

Toyah is upbeat as she tells Peter that she's going to book them into the IVF clinic and start the ball rolling.

At the same time, Tracy is shocked when an estate agent arrives at Preston's Petals, explaining that he's been instructed by the owner to put the premises on the market. As Tracy rails at Peter for pulling the rug from under her, Peter reveals his plans for the money to a shocked Tracy and Ken.

Meanwhile, having spent the night on the floor of the flower shop, Adam panics when he spots Ronan loitering outside Number 1. When Ronan then orders a bouquet and insists that Tracy must deliver it, he's worried sick. What is Ronan's game?

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, Netflix

"Every comic has one moment where they wear leather and they regret it," says Amy Schumer, dressed in a tight black leather bodysuit, at the start of this special. "This is my f****** moment!"

After that it's pretty standard Schumer: lots about her, her messy sex life, her bodily functions and anything else that would be off-limits to anyone who isn't a comedian. Or a man.

She also brings up the dreadful gun attack in a Louisiana cinema that left two women dead during a screening of her film Trainwreck, to point out the US absurdity of allowing weapons to be sold over shop counters to the mentally ill.

She may be loudly lewd and as subtle as a steamroller, but she's funny. And that's what matters.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Gogglebox, 9.00pm, Channel 4

It's the third episode in the new season of Googlebox, as the popular, opinionated TV viewers share more of their occasionally sharp and insightful take of the week's biggest and best shows on the box.

This week's telly includes The Voice, Mutiny, Mastermind, The Replacement, Five Gold Rings, Top Gear and the news.