Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku has been speaking about overcoming drug and alcohol addiction, saying that "it was the hardest thing in the world to ask for help".

The 36-year-old, who played Faith in the hit series, was among the speakers at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in the US, where she told the teenage audience that she first took drugs at the age of 14.

"It was fun, and I loved it - until it wasn't," she said. "Drugs didn't love me. They didn't love my family. They definitely didn't love my friends that died. I have a lot of friends that are dead."

Dushku explained that she had become sober eight years ago because of her family.

"I'm a good person, but when I did drugs and I drank, I didn't make good decisions," said the actress and activist.

"I'm sure some of you can relate to that, but all it takes is one bad decision. You don't have to live like that."

The Bring It On star went on to say that she related to Buffy's theme of high school alienation.

"It can be so scary. I just remember I loved the first time I took a drug because I loved the way it made me feel," she recounted.

"I loved the way it made me not feel. I didn't have to feel. I got sober at first for my family because I got to the point where I was so sick about myself. I was depressed; I didn't like myself but I love my family."

"Today I'm sober for me, and I'm sober for you," she added. "Because drugs and alcohol are powerful, but we are more powerful.

"I'm a real bad ass and tough girl - that was part of my big thing. It was the hardest thing in the world to ask for help but it was the most powerful thing I have ever done."

If I said 1 thing that may have helped 1 person today- I'm grateful. #addiction #recovery Thx @JWahlly & everyone who organized & attended 🙏 https://t.co/jOt0YDUWsC — Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) March 7, 2017

Buffy is celebrating its 20th anniversary, but Dushku has said there should be no reboot.

"Let's leave it alone," she told US film and television publication the Hollywood Reporter. "This show still plays and works for people.

"In the finale the power was turned over to every girl in the world, to become slayers. That's the revival we need and we're already seeing today."