Today marks exactly 30 years since the release of The Joshua Tree, the album that rocketed U2 into the stratosphere and the band have unveiled the full details of the anniversary edition as well as hosting a live Facebook Q&A..

It’s anniversary reissue is out on June 2 and it's being called the "ultimate collector's edition". It comes in four formats - the Super Deluxe 7LP Box Set, a Super Deluxe 4CD Box Set,, Deluxe 2CD set and a Standard 2LP.

Included in the new package are a live recording of The Joshua Tree Tour from New York's Madison Square Gardens in 1987, b-sides from the original singles and new remixes from Daniel Lanois, Jacknife Lee, Steve Lillywhite and Flood.

Some formats of the reissue will also feature an 84-page hardback book of unseen personal photography shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session for the album in 1986.

U2 will play a hometown show in Croke Park in Dublin on July 22 and on Thursday night from 8.00pm, Larry, Adam, Edge and Bono will be live at 9.00pm on U2’s Facebook page answering questions - serious and silly - posted by fans.

We are hearing that one major U2 fanboy by the name of Chris Martin is getting in on the act with some questions of his own . . .