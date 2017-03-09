Niamh Kavanagh now has another title to add to her Eurovision triumph: Celebrity MasterChef Ireland winner.

In Thursday night's final, which proved to be as tense as it was tasty, the singer saw off the challenge of actor Simon Delaney and Armagh football legend Oisín McConville to take the trophy.

The moment of truth!

Gobsmacked when the result was announced, the singer said she had thought that her fellow Dubliner Delaney would win because he "did more, technicality wise".

"I'm really chuffed," she said after recovering her composure. "It's just brilliant."

"Oh God, they're not going to ask me to do a cookbook or anything, are they?!" she laughed.

The three finalists had been tasked with creating a three-course meal in three-and-a-half hours for judges Daniel Clifford and Robin Gill.

Oisín McConville - The story of the series

McConville, whose growing confidence in the kitchen had been the story of the series, chose pan-fried John Dory as his starter; Achill blackface lamb rump for his main and crème caramel for dessert.

While McConville delighted the judges with his John Dory and lamb, his unset crème caramel proved to be his undoing.

For his bid for the trophy, Delaney chose pan-roasted scallops for his starter; a spiced pork belly main and a chocolate parfait with orange ganache pistachio sponge for dessert.

Simon Delaney - A master of presentation

With every serving, the judges lavished praise on Delaney's presentation skills and individual parts of his dishes, but they also felt there was sometimes too much going on in terms of flavour on the plates.

Kavanagh's menu was a hit through all three courses for the judges.

"I cook because it makes me happy to see people eat it!"

She chose raviolo al uovo as her starter; ox cheek with horseradish mash and thyme crumbs for the main and lime cheesecake to finish, with the word 'wow' accompanying every plate and her raviolo al uovo ultimately deemed the "dish of the series".

Judge Robin Gill said it was "definitely the hardest decision" choosing a winner and added that the trio had done the judges, and themselves, proud.

After presenting Kavanagh with her trophy, judge Daniel Clifford paid tribute to the three finalists' work over the course of the series.

"What I'd really like to say is all three of you are winners because of the progression you've made as chefs," he said. "And I call you chefs, because today you've acted like chefs. I'm so proud of you three. It's been an absolute honour."

In keeping with the camaraderie that has been a hallmark of the show, Delaney and McConville both expressed their delight at Kavanagh's win with hugs all 'round.

"Niamh is the MasterChef Champion and she's the deserved [sic] champion," said Delaney. "I'm delighted for her; it couldn't happen to a nicer person."

"It's been a great trip"

Reflecting on what the competition had meant to him, Delaney added: "MasterChef has been a huge part of my life now for the last number of weeks. I keep hearing 'beep-beep, beep-beep, beep-beep' - that timer - and waking up and going, 'Huh! What?!' It just takes over your entire life, but it's been a great trip."

"MasterChef has shown me that I am a very capable cook - maybe even a good cook"

"Life's not going to be the same after MasterChef," said McConville.

"It is back to reality, but the reality now is not only will I be doing more 'round the house, but I'd gladly do more 'round the house. I'll want to do it.

"MasterChef has shown me that I am a very capable cook - maybe even a good cook - and that I'll be doing this for a hell of a long time."