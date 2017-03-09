This is Us continues to pull heart strings, while dog lovers should get their canine kicks with coverage from Crufts.

Pick of the day

This is Us, 10.30pm, RTÉ2

Up to episode five in this great show's first season, and if you're not hopelessly addicted you've either not seen it yet or you suffer from an empathy bypass.

Stirred up by memories of her father, Rebecca takes an interest in American football - the Pittsburgh Steelers in particular. But then during Super Bowl Sunday, her husband Jack grows worried over her apparent lack of interest in having kids.

Meanwhile, in the future, when Kevin unexpectedly drops in on Randall and Beth, they take an opportunity for some time away. As for Kate, she reluctantly includes Toby in her ritual of watching football, but when he asks a friend to join, she reaches breaking point.

Movie Choice of the day

Election, 12.00am, Sky Cinema Comedy

Matthew Broderick stars in this sharp and funny 1999 American black comedy-drama that surprisingly bombed in the cinema but got its just desserts when it enjoyed a lot of success on video and DVD.

Broderick plays Jim McAllister, a popular high school social studies teacher in suburban Omaha, Nebraska, alongside Reese Witherspoon as a smart and ambitious student, Tracy Flick.

When Flick runs for class president, McAllister believes she does not deserve the title and tries his best to stop her from winning.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Mick receives an unexpected offer which would potentially keep him out of jail, but he shocks everyone by refusing to take it.

With a prison sentence for Mick now looking likely, Johnny orders his dad to tell Linda the truth about Lee and the debts before he gets sent down.

Meanwhile, Sylvie shares an upsetting memory about the past with Shirley and Tina. Tina is far more sympathetic than Shirley, leading to an argument between the sisters.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Chicago Fire, Sky Box Sets

If you're looking for a solid, character-driven drama that mixes spectacular action with lots of personal intrigue, this show could be perfect for you.

Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney (Lady Gaga's other half) and Monica Raymund are among the stars in this ensemble action drama about an elite team of firefighters based in America's Windy City.

Now in its fourth season, you can catch up on the first three, as the show begins with tragedy, personal issues, and lots and lots of smoke and flames.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Crufts, 8.00pm, Channel 4

It's amazing the amount of people who a) treat dogs like they're children or b) get them to perform the canine equivalent of Come Dancing, Crufts being the ultimate doggie event of them all.

Clare Balding presents continued coverage (it starts at 4pm) from Crufts 2017 at the NEC, Birmingham. A packed show includes judging of the Terrier and Hound Groups and highlights of the Agility and Flyball.

Amongst the many dogs she meets, there'll be Molly, the world's first cat detection dog. Meanwhile, there's also talk about dog health and welfare, and dog socialisation.