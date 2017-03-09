To him, she was perfect. Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor have been spotted on the set of the Love Actually Red Nose Day special.

Their love triangle produced one of the most iconic scenes from the 2003 festive rom-com, and fans are going to get to see how Mark (Lincoln), Juliette (Knightley) and Peter (Ejiofor) have fared in the 15-minute Comic Relief Love Actually sequel.

Emma Freud, the director of the short sequel and partner to Love Actually creator and director Richard Curtis, shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from filming and it looks like Lincoln's Mark got his happy ever after... with someone completely new.

Freud shared pictures of Lincoln posing with Kate Moss to her Twitter page – could she be his new love interest?

But her tweets also suggest he still holds a candle for Knightley with a new set of oversized cue cards seen in his hands on set.

It was 13 years ago. There is more facial hair now. But he still loves her.... #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/0Zhz341Jj4 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

Andrew Lincoln + Cards + Doorstep = Deep Joy #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/vXHrJgKY8k — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 7, 2017

And what of Knightley's Juliette? She's still happily living in marital bliss with Ejiofor's Peter.

Last night, our last night on #rednosedayactually. Marital bliss, the best pyjama bottoms I've ever seen, and major #jerseyenvy #shallow pic.twitter.com/Zk8bDkCrYn — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 8, 2017

These scenes marked the final day of filming on the Red Nose Day Actually sequel, which airs on BBC1 on March 26.