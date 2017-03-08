Samuel L Jackson has called for a rethink on the casting of black British actors as African-American characters in US films, saying "we've got a lot of brothers here that need to work too".

Jackson was speaking to US radio station Hot 97 when the issue came up in the interview.

"I don't know what the love affair with all that is," he said.

"Everybody needs to work... but we've got a lot of brothers here that need to work too."

The Kong: Skull Island and Pulp Fiction star cited the new breakout horror hit Get Out, which stars British actor Daniel Kaluuya in the story of an African-American photographer who goes to meet his white girlfriend's family - with terrifying results.

Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams in Get Out

"Daniel grew up in a country where they've been interracial dating for a hundred years," said Jackson.

"What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal, but [not everything]."

Jackson also made reference to the 2015 Martin Luther King Jr drama Selma, which starred British actor David Oyelowo as Dr King.

David Oyelowo as Martin Luther King Jr in Selma

"There are some brothers in America who could have been in that movie who would have had a different idea about how King thinks or about how King felt," said Jackson.

When asked about the success of British actors in the US, Jackson replied: "They're cheaper than us, for a start. They don't cost as much."

He added that Hollywood tends to place more emphasis on British actors' classical training.

Jackson's comments were criticised by another Star Wars actor, British star John Boyega.