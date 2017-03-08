It’s already one of the most successful Irish movies ever and it was the top-grossing Irish film of last year and now Cork cocaine caper The Young Offenders has led the charge at this year's IFTA Film and Drama Awards by scooping seven nominations.

The hit movie, which stars Chris Walley and Alex Murphy as two chancers who attempt to liberate a bale of class A drugs from a crime scene, leads the way in nominations in the film categories.

It has been given nods for Best Movie, Best Director and Best Scriptwriter for Peter Foott, Acting in a Leading Role for Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Walley and Best Supporting Actress for Hilary Rose and Best Editing for Colin Campbell.

A Date for Mad Mary and The Siege of Jadotville have also received multiple nominations for IFTA awards and all will be revealed at the ceremony which takes place in Dublin's Mansion House on April 8.

Netflix release The Siege of Jadotville is nominated for best film, best director for Richie Smyth and screenwriter for Kevin Brodbin.

The film's stars Jamie Dornan and Jason O'Mara are in the running for acting prizes.

A Date For Mad Mary has also received multiple awards

Box office hit A Date for Mad Mary, about a young woman trying to connect with her old life following her release from prison, sees nods for lead actress Sean Kerslake, while Charleigh Bailey is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

As well as a nomination for Best Feature Film, it's also a brotherly affair for the movie, with Darren Thornton up for best director alongside his brother Colin who gets the nod for Best Screenplay.

Some of Ireland's biggest acting names are also up for awards.

Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga is up for awards in both the film and TV categories for her roles in the movie Loving and TV drama Preacher.

Micahel Fassbender is nominated for his role in the drama Light Between the Oceans, while Colin Farrell and Brendan Glesson will go head-to-head in the Best Supporting Actor category.

In the TV categories, TG4's Irish-language western An Klondike leads the charge with a huge seven nominations while huge international hits Game of Thrones, The Fall and Vikings, which are all filmed in Ireland, feature prominently.

Acting legend Michael Gambon will also be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award on the night.

You can see the full list of nominations on the IFTA site

FEATURE FILM

Love & Friendship is nominated for Best Feature Film

A Date for Mad Mary

Love & Friendship

The Siege of Jadotville

The Secret Scripture

Tomato Red

The Young Offenders

DIRECTOR FILM

The Siege of Jadotville picked up a number of nominations

Peter Foott, The Young Offenders

Jim Sheridan, The Secret Scripture

Richie Smyth, The Siege of Jadotville

Darren Thornton, A Date for Mad Mary

SCRIPTWRITER FILM

Irish movie Tomato Red is now in Irish cinemas

Kevin Brodbin, The Siege of Jadotville

Peter Foott, The Young Offenders

Darren Thornton & Colin Thornton, A Date for Mad Mary

Juanita Wilson, Tomato Red

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

Michael Fassbender is nominated for The Light Between Oceans

Jamie Dornan, The Siege of Jadotville

Michael Fassbender, The Light Between Oceans

Colm Meaney, The Journey

Alex Murphy, The Young Offenders

Mark O’Halloran, History’s Future

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

Oscar nominee Ruth Negga in Loving

Caoilfhionn Dunne, In View

Seana Kerslake, A Date For Mad Mary

Aisling Loftus, Property of the State

Ruth Negga, Loving

Catherine Walker, A Dark Song

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Ciaran Hinds starred in the boxing movie Bleed for This

Colin Farrell, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Brendan Gleeson, Trespass Against Us

Ciaran Hinds, Bleed For This

Jason O’Mara, The Siege of Jadotville

Chris Walley, The Young Offenders

ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Simone Kirby starred in Notes on Blindness

Charleigh Bailey, A Date for Mad Mary

Susan Lynch, Bad Day for the Cut

Simone Kirby, Notes on Blindness

Hilary Rose, The Young Offenders

Fiona Shaw, Out of Innocence

DRAMA - TV

An Klondike leads the way in the TV nominations

An Klondike

The Fall series 3

Game of Thrones

Smalltown

Striking Out

Vikings

DIRECTOR - DRAMA, TV

Ripper Street

Anthony Byrne, Ripper Street

Ciaran Donnelly, Vikings series 4

Neasa Hardiman, Z: The Beginning of Everything

Dathaí Keane, An Klondike series 2

SCRIPTWRITER - DRAMA, TV

TV3 drama Smalltown is up for a number of awards

Gerard Barrett, Smalltown

Barry Devlin, My Mother and Other Strangers

Marcus Fleming, An Klondike

James Phelan, Wrecking the Rising

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA, TV

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders

Dara Devaney, An Klondike series 2

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

James Nesbit, The Secret

Aidan Turner, Poldark

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Trial of the Century

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Liam Cunningham is nominated for Game of Thrones

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

Ned Dennehy, An Klondike series 2

Moe Dunford, Vikings series 4

Andrew Scott, The Hollow Crown

Robert Sheehan, Fortitude

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe is nominated for Outlander

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elaine Cassidy, No Offence

Anne Marie Duff, Murder: The Lost Weekend

Amy Huberman, Striking Out

Ruth Negga, Preacher

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Ruth Bradley is in the running for the drama Humans

Ruth Bradley, Humans

Sinead Cusack, Call the Midwife

Dominique McElligott, House of Cards

Charlene McKenna, Ripper Street

Charlie Murphy, Happy Valley