There's a female-only episode of Fair City, while What Are You Eating? looks at the hipster breakfast, and the film of the day stars James Gandolfini and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss.

Pick of the day

What Are You Eating? 8.30pm, RTÉ One

This week, Philip Boucher-Hayes takes a look at what's traditionally been regarded as the most important meal of the day and the latest twist: the hipster breakfast.

With more people moving away from the traditional fry-up and the big box cereal, the ultra-fashionable breakfast of the moment involves sourdough toast, smashed avocado, scrambled egg and smoked salmon. But how much better is it than the old reliables, if at all?

Later, dietitian Aveen Bannon explains the difference between Greek and Greek-style yoghurts.

Movie Choice of the day

Enough Said, 9.35pm, RTÉ One

Fans of The Sopranos may be surprised to learn that the late James Gandolfini – who played mafia boss Tony Soprano – was capable of showing a sensitive side while acting, as he does in this is great little film.

Gandolfini features alongside Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, who plays Eva, a freelance masseuse and divorced mother. At a party she meets a friend of a friend, Albert (Gandolfini).

After the party, Albert asks for Eva's number and, somewhat reluctantly, she agrees to meet him for dinner.

Then it all gets nicely complicated and fun, as lives and histories intertwine, with Gandolfini in excellent form in a delightful movie that will put a great big smile on your face.

Soap Choice of the day

Fair City, 8.00pm, RTÉ One

To mark International Women's Day, it was decided that the long-running RTÉ One soap would mark the event with its first-ever all-female episode, and fans have been promised that plenty of sparks will fly on the night.

Tonight will see the women of Carrigstown gathered for what's been dubbed a "spontaneous lock-in" in McCoy's, Carrigstown's local boozer. It promises to be a long and eventful night.

As the drinks flow, Niamh will "draw a line" under Paul's affair with Hayley while Jane and Orla will continue their fight over Dermot's money.

There will be a surprise when Heather turns up at McCoy's - with the missing handbag - while Debbie and Rose will reach a truce. For fans eager to go behind the scenes of the episode, there will be a number of special mini features on the RTÉ Player.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Veep, Sky Box Sets, available from today

With season six set to premiere on Sky Atlantic next month, anyone who's missed out can get up to speed with all five seasons of this hilarious political comedy, based loosely on the BBC's much more cynical The Thick of It.

This multi Emmy-winner follows the highs and lows of vice president Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her team, which includes Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott and Matt Walsh.

But as they attempt to make their mark in Washington, they find themselves frequently tripped up by infighting, social media faux pas and flat-out ineptitude.

Reality has taken the show over in terms of how daft this world seems, but it's still great fun.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

The Blacklist, 9.00pm, Sky 1

Here's one of the many daft US dramas that lost its plot a long time ago but just keeps on chugging along, though you can dip in now and again if you just want to switch off and have a bit of noise and eye stimulation.

The task force spring into action to find a female assassin hired to take down Red using any means possible. As she attacks his operations and his courier gets killed, Red starts to worry that Liz may also be on her hit list.

Meanwhile, Tom makes an alarming discovery when some unexpected news sets him on a mission to discover more about his mysterious childhood.