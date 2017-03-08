Westmeath comedian Alison Spittle has begun shooting a new female-led comedy about life in the Irish midlands entitled Nowhere Fast.

Created by and starring Spittle, the six-part show is due to air on RTÉ2 this Autumn and chronicles the trials of a “boomerang generation” as seen by Spittle's character, returning millennial Angela.

“I'm proud and excited to be making a show about the midlands in all its glory,” Spittle says, promising lots of "drinking in fields and mates having meltdowns, with mammy at home to pick up the pieces."

“It’s a lot like Laser hair removal - something I never saw myself doing, a thing for people more glamorous and organised than myself, and to be honest I've no idea how it's done. Now it's happening, I wake up some mornings and maybe ten minutes go by before I remember "hey you're making a TV show!”

Spittle in a scene from Nowhere Fast

Starring alongside Spittle in Nowhere Fast are Clare Monnelly (Moone Boy's Fidelma) and stage actress Genevieve Hulme Beaman as Angela’s best friends, Mary and Brid.

Angela’s family will also feature some well known faces including Red Rock star Cathy Belton and Mark Doherty who played Fr Linehan in Moone Boy.

London-born Spittle has previously appeared on Republic of Telly, was a team captain on a panel show Choose or Lose, and also presented RTE’s coverage of Electric Picnic in 2015.

In addition to performing her show Alison Spittle Needs an Agent to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Dublin Fringe, she also took part in the Vodafone Comedy Festival in the Iveagh Gardens last year.

She told RTÉ Entertainment at the time that her family are a huge source of inspiration for her surreal brand of stand-up comedy.

"My biggest influence would be my family. The things they say - I just nick it off them. I plagiarize my family the whole time" she said.