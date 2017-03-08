The Night Manager was a huge hit on both sides of the Atlantic last year and a second season has been confirmed by the BBC drama's director.

Susanne Bier has spoken about the return of the show, saying that a script is "slowly being developed" for the return of the espionage thriller. The key, she feels, is in maintaining standards.

She told Broadcast: "We all very much want to do a Season Two, but the thing we absolutely do not want is to do something that does not live up to the level of Season One. That would be a really bad idea."

The mini-series was based on a one-off 1993 novel of the same name by legendary spy thriller author John Le Carre, so there is no literary template for a the production team second time around.

It also has yet to be confirmed if any or all of the principal cast members from the first season will make a return for the glossy thriller's sophomore season.

Tom Hiddleston starred in the leading role of Jonathan Pine, a former solider who undergoes a complete transformation by escaping his old life to become the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo

He played alongside former House star Hugh Laurie, Broadchurch's Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki, who featured as the villain in The Man from UNCLE.