Scarlett Johansson has officially filed for divorce from her French husband, Romain Dauriac, after 2 and half years of marriage.

After several reports that the couple, who have a 3-year-old daughter together, had parted ways last year, Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has made their separation official by filing for divorce.

Scarlett Johansson with Romain Duariac pictured together in December 2016

The New York Post reports that the actress' attorney Judith Poller has issued divorce papers to Dauriac’s lawyer Harold Mayerson.

Speculating that there may be a custody battle ahead, Mayerson told the publication that Dauriac, "would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling."

"It will be an interesting process," the attorney added.

Johansson and Dauriac started dating in late 2012 and wed on October 1, 2014, in Montana, following the birth of their daughter, Rose.

Johansson and Duariac have a daughter together, Rose Dorothy Duariac

The couple were pictured at the grand opening of her popcorn store in Paris in December 2016, however in January 2017, USWeekly confirmed that the couple had separated in the summer of 2016.

In February Johansson told Playboy magazine that she doesn't think it is "natural to be a monogamous person" and that while marriage is "very romantic" it is also "a responsibility and that it "changes things".

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 – 2011 and also had a highly-publicised relationship with Sean Penn.