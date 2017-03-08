Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has introduced an F-rating to highlight films written, directed by or starring women.

The F-rating was first used in the UK at the Bath Film Festival in 2014. Director Holly Tarquini created the system to highlight films that are written and/or directed by a female or have "significant women on screen in their own right".

Hidden Figures tells the story of African-American women who played a vital role in NASA

Now IMDb, which has 250 million users a year, has classified 21,800 films with the F-rating including Frozen, American Honey and Hidden Figures.

The F-rating is inspired by the Bechdel test, which requires a movie to have at least two women in it who talk to each other about something besides a man. It will also give audiences the chance to see what percentage of movies are written, directed and starred in by women.

Speaking to the BBC IMDb boss Col Needham said: "The F-Rating is a great way to highlight women on screen and behind the camera."

Sasha Lane stars in American Honey

Tarquini added: "It's exciting when new organizations decide to join us in shining a light both on the brilliant work women are doing in film and on how far the film industry lags behind most other industries when it comes to providing equal opportunities to women."

"But our real goal is to reach the stage when the F-Rating is redundant because 50 percent of the stories we see on screen are told by and about film's unfairly under-represented half of the population - women."

Frozen also received an F-rating from IMDb

While the F-rating doesn't yet have a prominent position on individual film pages on IMDb, it can be found by typing 'F-rated' in the search bar and found in the keywords.

Other F-rated films include Metropolis, Kung Fu Panda 2, The Girl on the Train, Freaky Friday, Animal Farm and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.