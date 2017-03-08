Fair City stars Amilia Clark Stewart and Rebecca Grimes reckon that tonight's all-female episode is "a great celebration of women" that's "really special and brave".

To mark International Women's Day, it was decided that the long-running RTÉ One soap would screen its first-ever all-female episode, and fans have been promised that plenty of sparks will fly on the night.

Tonight will see the women of Carrigstown gathered for what's been dubbed a "spontaneous lock-in" in McCoy's, Carrigstown's local boozer.

"For me it's a great celebration of women and it's a really interesting idea to have an all-female episode to mark the day and to mark the occasion," says Rebecca, who plays Hayley Collins.

"There are some really strong female characters in the show and it was great fun filming that episode.

"There were lots of different storylines that crossed over together and that was really interesting. I'm looking forward to see how it looks."

The equally enthusiastic Amilia, who plays current kidnap victim Katy O'Brien adds: "I think it's the start of something that's really special and really brave. It's been in the pipeline for a while.

"It's a really good step in the right direction with things that have been going on over the last two years. I think it's really important that RTÉ are giving an entire episode over to the female cast."

Some characters are set to bury the hatchet in this episode, while others do the opposite. For example, Niamh will draw a line under Paul's affair with Hayley while Jane and Orla will continue to fight over Dermot's money.

Amilia admits that she was really struck by the quality of the script when it came time for the cast to do their read-through. "These women might not like each other, but they really respect each other, and appreciate each other," she says.

"In the episode it was nice to hear, it was really overwhelming to be in the room and to think this is actually happening."

"There's a real sense of camaraderie," Rebecca adds, "and it's not like everyone is hugging 24/7, there's plenty of drama in it. It wouldn't be a soap opera without it.

"You put all these women, with their various pasts and history together, in the one room - there is bound to be a bit of drama, you know?

"But, like that, there is a sense of respect and a kind of sisterhood. Vibe on the set the day we were doing it. So it was great fun."

Fair City, 8.00pm, RTÉ One