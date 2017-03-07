Ed Sheeran has hinted that he has hooked up with some members of Taylor Swift's famous girl squad while touring with the star.

The Shape of You singer struck up a friendship with Swift when he supported her on her Red Tour in 2013, and ended up also getting close with some of her gal pals.

"Taylor's world is celebrity," Sheeran said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy...

"I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, 'How the f*** did that happen?'"

However, the Castle on the Hill star denied any tabloid reports that he dated Swift. "I found that aspect quite lazy journalism," he said. "There wasn't any truth to it whatsoever."

The singer-songwriter added that he will always defend Swift when she receives any backlash in the press, saying she would do the same for him.

The 26-year-old star said: "She would be there if everything ended for me. Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense."

Sheeran said that Swift will always have to face the public's scrutiny due to her level of fame, explaining: "She's omnipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press.

"I always stick up for Taylor."

Read Sinead Brennan's review of Sheeran's new album ÷ here.