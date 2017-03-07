A new Dublin crime movie starring Love/Hate star John Connors and EastEnders actor Kierston Wareing, has picked up three awards, including Best Film, at the Manchester International Film Festival.

Cardboard Gangsters, which is directed by Mark O’Connor, who previously made King of The Travellers and Between The Canals, also took Best Actor for Connors and Film of the Festival. It also received special jury mentions for Original Screenplay, Directing and Cinematography.

Warning: this clip contains strong language

The film follows a group of wannabe "cardboard gangsters" as they attempt to gain control of the drug trade in Darndale in Dublin, chasing the glorified lifestyle of money, power and sex.

Connors, who also co-wrote the film, plays Jay Connolly, a part-time DJ and low-level drug dealer in a Dublin suburb victimised by gangs, drugs and social problems.

When his social welfare is cut off, he decides it’s time for him and his gang to enter the big leagues. This attracts the attention of the local King Pin and sets Jay down a violent and bloody path.

Cardboard Gangsters will be released in Irish cinemas on May 5.