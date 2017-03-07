Nadia Forde has admitted she almost turned down the opportunity to star in the Irish version of Celebrity Masterchef and says it was her boyfriend who encouraged her to sign up for the show.

The 27-year-old model turned actress, who was the third budding chef to be eliminated from the TV3 competition, reveals she was initially reluctant to join the show and credits her boyfriend, Welsh rugby star Dominic Day, for helping her to take the plunge.

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment ahead of her Irish debut as Linda in The Wedding Singer musical at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Tuesday, the Clontarf native admitted the kitchen "isn't an easy place to be".

"When I was asked to do the show, I was really reluctant to do it. I know cooking isn't my strength at all. My boyfriend was kind of hoping that I'd go and get some cookery skills.

"I was delighted to do it and I definitely have learned a lot. I think it has made me appreciate food more, especially when I'm in restaurants, and seeing why people put dishes together the way they do, and the history behind where the food comes from," Forde said.

Forde admits she'd like to hone her new culinary skills and says she definitely has more confidence in the kitchen because of the show.

"When I have a little bit of downtime at home I'm going to cook a little bit more. I cooked a little bit over Christmas and I was way more relaxed in the kitchen than I was in the Masterchef kitchen.

"The Masterchef kitchen isn't an easy place to be. It's really hard! I'd much rather be on stage any day," she laughed.

"But the show definitely gave me confidence in the kitchen," Forde added.

Forde was a fan favourite when she took part in I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014 but the Dubliner insists she hasn't set her sights on any other reality shows.

When asked if she would be interested in taking part in a possible second series of Dancing With the Stars Ireland, Forde says while the show isn't for her, she understands why people love it.

"I don't know if Dancing with the Stars would be for me. I enjoyed watching what I have seen of the series. I think Nicky is great on it. Thalia [Heffernan] went home way too early.

"I do love it as a show and enjoy the performances, costumes, themes and dances. I think ballroom dancing would be a great skill to pick up. But it's not for me right now," she added.

Nadia Forde says she wouldn't be interested in joining Strictly Come Dancing Ireland

Forde, who begins a week-long run stint at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre tonight, says she is nervous about performing on front of her friends and family at the Irish premiere of The Wedding Singer.

"I'm feeling very nervous but excited. It's nice to bring the show back to Dublin and to bring it to a theatre that I've been to a load of shows at.

"Obviously, I know a couple of people coming tonight, which always adds to the pressure," she added.

Forde stars alongside former X Factor contestant Ray Quinn and ex-Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett in the stage adaptation of the hit film.