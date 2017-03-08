Irish writer Eimear McBride has made the 16-strong longlist for this year's Baileys Women's Prize For Fiction for her novel The Lesser Bohemians but she faces strong competition from the likes of Margaret Atwood and Rose Tremain.

McBride is no stranger to the £30,000 Baileys Prize having won it in 2014 for her debut novel A Girl Is a Half-formed Thing.

Her debut also won the Goldsmiths Prize and The Lesser Bohemians, which is set in 1990s London and told by an 18-year-old Irish girl in stream-of- consciousness fashion, was also nominated for the same award last year.

Could it be second time lucky for Eimear McBride?

Margaret Atwood and Rose Tremain are also among the authors on the longlist for this year's Baileys Prize, announced on Wednesday to coincide with International Women's Day.

Atwood's 16th novel Hag-Seed and Tremain's 14th book The Gustav Sonata made the list alongside debut works by authors Ayobami Adebayo, Emma Flint and Fiona Melrose.

Margaret Atwood is one of the favourites for the prize

Chair of the award's judging panel, Tessa Ross, said the 187 entries from around the world marked a crucial time for women's writing.

"What's happening in the world is making us even more aware of how important it is that women's voices are heard and that we talk about the rights of women and we support each other," she told the Press Association.

"The world is a scarier place and we need to be having these conversations more openly, more frequently and more loudly.

"We were looking for excellence in all ways, including stories that resonate with women and readers living now, even if they are not set in the present, because the exciting thing about reading is that it wakes you up to the world you are living in."

A condensed shortlist of entries will be announced on April 3 with the final awards ceremony on June 7 at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The full longlist for the Baileys Women's Prize For Fiction is:

Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo

The Power by Naomi Alderman

Hag-Seed by Margaret Atwood

Little Deaths by Emma Flint

The Mare by Mary Gaitskill

The Dark Circle by Linda Grant

The Lesser Bohemians by Eimear McBride

Midwinter by Fiona Melrose

The Sport of Kings by CE Morgan

The Woman Next Door by Yewande Omotoso

The Lonely Hearts Hotel by Heather O'Neill

The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry

Barkskins by Annie Proulx

First Love by Gwendoline Riley

Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien

The Gustav Sonata by Rose Tremain