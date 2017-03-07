A final post-mortem report into the death of George Michael has concluded that the singer died of natural causes, namely heart failure.

Darren Salter, a senior coroner for Oxfordshire where the singer lived, said the singer died as result of "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver".

The 53-year-old music legend was found dead by his partner Fadi Fawaz at his home on Christmas Day.

In a statement, the coroner said that because there is now a confirmed natural cause of death the investigation into his death "is being discontinued" and added that:

there is no need for an inquest or any further enquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy.

An initial post-mortem examination was carried out several days after his death, however it proved "inconclusive" and further tests were required.

However police continued to stress that Michael's death was still being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious."

George Michael's former partner Kenny Goss recently said has said thought the late singer's body "just gave up" and said all his family and friends now wanted "closure".

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror newspaper in the UK, 58-year-old Goss said "We want the funeral to happen, it's been a long time now".

George Michael and Kenny Goss in Tokyo in 2005

"I can't say for sure but I think his body just gave up. All these years, it was just weak", he said.

George Michael and Goss became partners in 1996 and stayed together for 13 years, with the singer announcing their split two years later in 2011.