Maternity leave drama The Replacement continues, while Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip returns for a new season.

Pick of the day

The Replacement, 9.00pm, BBC One

There are so many good and great shows on the telly these Tuesday nights it's getting difficult to find time them for even half of them, never mind them all, but this new BBC drama hit a home run with last week's opening episode.

With her position at work being undermined by her maternity leave replacement, Ellen tries to juggle her new baby with returning to work and investigating the scheming Paula.

She finds evidence that her boss was having an affair, but her only lead is Paula’s 10 year-old daughter Caris, and Paula's former colleague, the mysterious Georgia, neither of whom want to speak to her.

Ian asks her to stop pushing, as her fixation is taking priority over Lia, her newborn baby. But then Paula discovers Ellen’s investigation and engineers a humiliating situation with a client and a warning visit from social services.

Movie Choice of the day

Welcome to Me, 10.00pm, Sky Cinema Comedy

Pretty much anything that features Kristen Wiig is worth a look, and this film is certainly no exception.

Here she plays Alice Klieg, a young woman with Borderline Personality Disorder who wins an $86 million lottery, quits her psychiatric medication and buys her own talk show.

This black comedy-drama also boasts s great cast that includes Wes Bentley, James Marsden, Tim Robbins, Joan Cusack, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Linda Cardellini.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Martin's world is turned upside down when he is called back to the school and hears something shocking.

Later, Bex refuses to explain what's been going on, so a furious Martin reacts badly by shunning his daughter.

Meanwhile, Mick tries to take his mind off his endless problems by getting drunk during Sylvie's birthday at the Queen Vic. Whitney intervenes with her own plan to help, but Mick is embarrassed when he finds out what she's done.

Later on, Whitney explains herself by admitting that she feels responsible for the Carter family's current issues. After hearing what Whitney has said, Mick breaks down.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Black Books, All4

Still one of the great British comedies, all three seasons of Dylan Moran and Graham Linehan's hilarious creation is laugh-out-loud funny.

Set in the eponymous London bookshop, it follows the lives of its owner Bernard Black (Moran), his assistant Manny Bianco (Bill Bailey) and their friend Fran Katzenjammer, played by Tamsin Greig.

Moran is superb as the moaning, spiteful, perma-drunk Black, but Black Books works tremendously well as a three-hander, especially when it goes off in bizarre tangents. Dare I suggest it's as good as Father Ted? I think I just did.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Daniel and Majella's B&B Road Trip, 8.30pm, RTÉ One

Daniel O’Donnell and his wife Majella are on the road again, with a new run of the pair's road trip rooting out Ireland's best and most interesting B&B establishments.

Their road trip gets off to a flying start, as Daniel and Majella land at Kerry Airport and hit the road to the Lee Farmhouse B&B, based on the doorstep of Tralee.

Host Nancy’s dream comes true when Daniel sweeps her off her feet, while her grandson David sends Daniel and Majella spinning across the Tralee Bay Wetlands.

Next stop is Gallán Mór B&B on the Sheep’s Head Way, where avid beekeepers Noel and Lorna Burke are eager to ensure Daniel and Majella enjoy the buzz of West Cork before a relaxing evening in the hot tub.