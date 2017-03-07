Coronation Street is about to welcome will.i.am to the cobbles as the Black Eyed Peas star reportedly eyes Wetherfield as the location for his next music video.

Corrie star Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald, let the star's plans slip saying a few cast members are set to work with him.

"Will.i.am told us he does want to film his new video in the Rovers," Callard told the Daily Star.

"He has said he is very keen but just needs to find a suitable time. He said we can all join in. We're all so excited."

Beverley Callard aka Liz McDonald taught The Voice judges how to pull a pint

The musician visited the Corrie set in January with his fellow The Voice UK judges Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale, during which they learned how to pull pints with Callard.

Meanwhile, will.i.am is working on new Black Eyed Peas material.

Will.i.am wouldn't be the first popstar to grace the cobbles, with X Factor's Shayne Ward and Boyzone's Keith Duffy showing off their acting chops in the long-running soap.