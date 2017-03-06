Ed Sheeran has revealed the news that fans have been waiting for - he will be working with his "best friend" Taylor Swift once again with new music possibly coming later this year.

Fans went crazy the last time Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift created sweet music together with the release of the hit single Everything Has Changed in 2013.

Both stars have been on a hiatus of late, with Sheeran returning to music earlier this year releasing two tracks, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill.

Both went straight to the top of charts, as did his third studio album, ÷, which he released just last week and he now has seven - seven! - tracks in the itunes top 20 chart.

Swift meanwhile has not released any new music since her fifth studio album, the chart-topping 1989 in 2014.

However, Sheeran has let it slip that this may all be about to change. Speaking to E! News he divulged that he would "definitely" be collaborating with Swift again. Sheeran also confirmed that there is new music coming from Swift:

"Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year - Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records. So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time", he told the BBC.

Sounds like a Christmas collaboration could be on the cards.

Sheeran and Swift met in 2013 through mutual music connections. Swift asked to be put in touch with Sheeran after one of her managers saw him performing at a gig in Nashville.

After that, Sheeran's manager actually introduced the now-BFFs and the rest is pop music and social media history

Talking about their friendship Sheeran said: "I expected her to be one of these artists who is allowed to have a douche bag pass but she was the loveliest person I've met."

Friends forever - Ed's 'Red' tattoo in tribute to Taylor Swift

And just to prove that the pair are indeed besties - on his left arm, Ed has ‘Red’ tattooed in tribute to Swift.

He got the ink done after she invited him to support her on the North American leg of her Red tour, an event he credited with helping him break the United States.