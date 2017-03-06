Calling all fans of cheesy 90s pop, Steps are coming to Dublin with the VengaBoys and it is going to be EPIC (in an ironic, retro kind of way of course).

It's been 20 years - yes 20 years - since Steps burst on to the pop scene and now Claire, Faye, Lee, H and Lisa are returning with a brand new album and tour to mark their 20th anniversary.

While some might think it’s a Tragedy they are reuniting and that they would be Better Best Forgotten, we on the other hand are Stomping at the thoughts and can't wait to don our pink cowboy hats (you know you have one lurking in the back of the wardrobe) for some techno line dancing. Yeehaw!

WE'RE BACK !!! New Album & Tour !!!! WHOOP !!! #20YearsOfSteps 👧🏻👱🏻👱🏻‍♀️👦🏻👩🏼 pic.twitter.com/kn8okXrewW — Ian H Watkins (@Ianhwatkins) March 6, 2017

The funky fivesome, who notched up fourteen consecutive top 5 singles including 3 number 1s, will kick-off their Party On The Dancefloor Tour in Dublin on November 13 followed by Belfast on November 14.

Their new album Tears on the Dancefloor (see what they did there!) will include a track written by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus – naturally!

Steps rocking the red carpet in 1999

On working with the lads from ABBA, Lisa Scott-Lee told The Sun: "We've always had that comparison with ABBA so it's amazing to work with Benny and Bjorn.

"When we heard the special album track they gave to us we said, 'that's perfect'.

"It's a bridge to where we were and it moves on nicely to where we're taking the new music."

The album also features tracks from the biggest songwriters in pop including Ina Wroldsen (Calvin Harris, Britney Spears), Steve Mac (Jess Glynne, Little Mix), TMS (Years & Years, Sigma), Carl Ryden (The Saturdays, David Guetta), Fiona Bevan (1D, 5SOS) and Metrophonic (Cher, Olly Murs).

Steps said: “This is the album we think our fans have been waiting for. It was very important for us to have a hint of the past but to try to blend it into modern day music.

“We think Steps are a little bit of what everyone needs right now. We can’t wait to take the new album plus all our favourite hits out on the road.”

Steps came together following an advert in The Stage magazine in 1997 looking for a new band. They split up on Boxing Day 2001 but reunited a decade later.

They announced another hiatus in 2013 but confirmed a second reunion earlier this year.

Scared Of The Dark, will be out on Friday (March 10), the same day tickets for their gigs go on sale from Ticketmaster.