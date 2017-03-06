Love Actually stars Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon have reunited to shoot the Comic Relief sequel to the film, and it appears the Prime Minister and his housekeeper are still very much together.

Fans eagerly awaiting the Love Actually sequel will be thrilled to hear that one of the couples from the much loved romcom is, actually, still together.

Grant's Prime Minister David and McCutcheon's assistant Natalie fell in love in the 2003 movie, which is being revisited for Comic Relief and is set 14 years later.

Red Nose Day director Emma Freud, partner of Love Actually director and writer Richard Curtis, tweeted a series of messages and images from the set, including one of McCutcheon as Natalie which says: "Our pm is still married.

"And she's still lovely."

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Another shows Grant speaking from a podium, and the comment suggests his character is still in power.

It says: "And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot."

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

The short film, dubbed Red Nose Day Actually, will air during the Comic Relief broadcast on BBC1 on March 24.

Several of the stars from the film will reprise their roles including Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth and Rowan Atkinson.

Emma Thompson recently said it would be "too sad and too soon" after the death of her co-star and on-screen husband Alan Rickman for her to take part.

Rickman died aged 69 in January 2016 and Thompson said: "Richard (Curtis) wrote to me and said 'darling we can't write anything for you because of Alan' and I said 'no of course, it would be sad, too sad'.

"It's too soon. It's absolutely right because it's supposed to be for Comic Relief but there isn't much comic relief in the loss of our dear friend really only just over a year ago."