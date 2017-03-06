Apres Match of the Day is back for more retro fun and games, while Richard Ayoade hits St Petersburg in Travel Man.

Pick of the day

Apres Match of the Day, 9.30pm, RTÉ2

Barry Murphy, Risteard Cooper and Gary Cooke return for a second run of their standalone show, where they broaden things out beyond football and into other sports.

This time around they'll be taking on the likes of snooker, golf, football, gaelic games, and even greyhound racing, highlighting famous events and partying like it's 1979 (or 1985).

Among the moments they'll dredge up are the Dublin v Kerry All Ireland Final from 1979, the Irish Open golf tournament from 1985 and – a personal favourite - Stuttgart in 1988 when Ray Houghton put the ball in the back of the England net.

Once again, the lads will also treat viewers to their jaundiced view of television ads from back in the day.

Movie Choice of the day

This is 40, 11.15pm, Film 4

Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann star in writer-director-producer Judd Apatow's relationship comedy-drama, a 'sort of sequel' to 2007's Knocked Up.

Pete (Rudd) and Debbie (Mann) are finding life increasingly difficult as their 40th birthdays approach. Both Debbie's clothing boutique and Pete's independent record company are struggling financially.

It's all harmless middle-aged, West Coast American fun and angst, and a cracking cast includes Megan Fox, Chris O'Dowd, Melissa McCarthy, Lena Dunham and Jason Segel.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Michelle receives an unexpected phone call from Preston's mother, who wants to know where he is. She pretends that she doesn't know, but is clearly worried by the development and insists to Preston that it's time for him to leave.

After a difficult day for Michelle, Preston finally realises that his presence in Walford is having a negative impact on her and finally agrees to go. However, the chemistry between the pair is still there and they end up getting passionate in the living room.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Silicon Valley, Sky Box Sets

Easily one of the finest comedies to come out of the USA in recent years, this is a hilarious look at the kind of people who populate the eponymous tech-laden Silicon Valley, which is in San Francisco's Bay Area.

The show focuses on a group of geeky types trying to get a break, led by Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), who is a shy, reclusive programmer who works at a large internet company called Hooli.

As well as great characters – TJ Miller's performances as the arrogant entrepreneur Erlich Bachman are particularly funny – there's also a superb supporting cast.

Sadly, Christopher Evan Welch, who played quirky billionaire Peter Gregory in season one, died in December 2013 and the show lost one of its greatest characters after just a single season.

Seasons 1-3 are available.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Travel Man: 48 Hours in St Petersburg, 8.30pm, Channel 4

Richard Ayoade is a very funny chap and I loved The IT Crowd, but there's something lacking about this show. Or maybe I'm just envious.

In this latest episode, comedian Rob Beckett joins Richard Ayoade as they take a trip to the Russian city of St Petersburg, taking in what they can over the course of two pretty hectic days.

The fast and funny, post-Soviet itinerary, includes an armoured tank, caviar, vodka, ice and - this sounds rather bizarre - a herring in a fur coat. It does get very cold there.

Here's a clip from a previous trip Richard made with Jack Dee, in Naples: