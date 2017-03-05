Fair City will mark International Women's Day this Wednesday with its first-ever all-female episode, and fans have been promised that plenty of sparks will fly on the night.

Wednesday will see the women of Carrigstown gathered for a "spontaneous lock-in" in McCoy's. Some characters are set to bury the hatchet, while others will be intent on sticking the knife in during a very long night.

McCoy's plays host to Wednesday night's drama

As the drinks flow, Niamh will "draw a line" under Paul's affair with Hayley while Jane and Orla will continue their fight over Dermot's money.

There will be a surprise when Heather turns up at McCoy's - with the missing handbag - while Debbie and Rose will reach a truce. For fans eager to go behind the scenes of the episode, there will be a number of special featurettes on the RTÉ Player.

There's plenty of trouble between Niamh and Carol

Fair City's Executive Producer, Brigie de Courcy, said strong women have always been at the heart of the show.



"So we decided what better way to celebrate International Women's Day than putting our Carrigstown ladies out front and centre in their very own episode," she continued.

"The programme has been months in the making - planning the storylines well in advance to ensure that all these characters collide on the same day - and I really hope the audience at home will enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Fair City, Wednesday, RTÉ One, 8pm

Along with Fair City's all-female special episode - the first for any Irish soap - RTÉ One will screen the documentary Women on Walls, which focuses on the Royal Irish Academy (RIA) on Wednesday night, while RTÉ Radio, RTÉ.ie and RTÉ Archives will celebrate women across the day.

Jessie Jones with The Works Presents' John Kelly

On the eve of International Women's Day, The Works Presents on RTÉ One will look at the work of artist Jessie Jones on Tuesday night.