George Michael's former partner Kenny Goss has said he thinks the late singer's body "just gave up" and has drawn attention to the length of time it is taking for the music legend to be laid to rest.

The 53-year-old was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day with Thames Valley Police saying there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. The cause of George Michael's death has yet to be made public as speculation continues that he died of heart failure.

After an initial post-mortem proved "inconclusive", further tests were carried out and it is understood that the Wham! singer-turned-solo icon's body is still with the coroner.

In an interview with the Sunday Mirror newspaper in the UK, 58-year-old Goss said George Michael's family and friends now want "closure".

George Michael and Kenny Goss in Tokyo in December 2005

"We want the funeral to happen, it's been a long time now," he said.

"I can't say for sure but I think his body just gave up. All these years, it was just weak."

George Michael and Goss became partners in 1996 and stayed together for 13 years, with the singer announcing their split two years later in 2011.

At the time of his former partner's passing, Goss said he was "heartbroken" about the death of his "dear friend and long-time love", adding: "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much."

During their time together art dealer Goss and Michael set up the Goss-Michael Foundation to help community and educational arts programmes. It was one of a large number of charitable acts by the singer, which included funding a woman's IVF treatment.