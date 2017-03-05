X Factor judge Louis Walsh is reported to have filmed a sketch for Mrs Brown's Boys creator Brendan O'Carroll's new Saturday night BBC entertainment show, All Round to Mrs Brown's.

The Irish Mail on Sunday says Walsh was in London this week to film the sketch at Madame Tussaud's where he and O'Carroll "went undercover and mingled with tourists at the waxworks venue for the afternoon".

Brendan O'Carroll - Has wanted to work with Louis Walsh for some time

"Brendan and Louis know each other for years but haven't worked together properly before," a source told the paper.

"They tried to get him in the Christmas Special before but because it is filmed in Glasgow and Louis was filming the X Factor in London, it wasn't possible."

All Round to Mrs Brown's is one of the most anticipated TV programmes of 2017 and will see the mouthy mammy invite celebrity guests, and their mothers, to her home for fun and chat.

Speaking to 2fm's Eoghan McDermott in January, O'Carroll's son Danny (who plays Buster in Mrs Brown's Boys) dropped some hints about the new show.

"We start shooting in early March," he said. "It's a light entertainment show. I wouldn't call it a chat show.

Danny O'Carroll - "The celebrities will be taking their mothers with them too. So it's fair game"

"There will be a few celebrity guests interviewed and sticking around to play some games. It's going to be filmed on the Mrs Brown set and celebrities will be coming to Mrs Brown's house to chill out for a couple of hours."

"It will probably be Cathy (played by O'Carroll's wife, Jennifer Gibney) who is interviewing the celebrities but Mrs Brown will be sitting in on them. The celebrities will be taking their mothers with them too. So it's fair game," he laughed.

Walsh previously showed off his comedy chops during a memorable appearance on RTÉ One's The Mario Rosenstock Show.