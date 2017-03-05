Dancing with the Stars host Amanda Byram has said that RTÉ presenter Miriam O'Callaghan and Republic of Ireland Assistant Manager Roy Keane are top of her wishlist to take part in the show.

Byram was a guest on the Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday night, where she was asked about who she would love to see taking to the dancefloor on RTÉ One in the future.

"Miriam O'Callaghan," was Byram's immediate reply.

"Roy Keane would be great, wouldn't he?" she continued. "Divides the nation, has an opinion, out of his comfort zone."

Having seen comedian Des Bishop strut his stuff in the first season of the competition, Byram said that Jason Byrne would be a great addition to the dance card.

"Sportsman? Brian O'Driscoll," Byram added. "Amy, his wife, Amy Huberman, she's wonderful."

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman

The presenter also said that D'Arcy himself would be part of her dream team.

"I'd love to see Miriam," she said, "but I'd really love to see you in spangly pants, those tight pants Aidan [O'Mahony] wears."

"Listen, off you go, get a good night's sleep and we'll see yourself, Nicky and the celebrities [on Sunday evening]," D'Arcy replied.

"I'd really love to see you in spangly pants"

Byram also confirmed that she asked former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern about taking part in Dancing with the Stars when he was in the audience during a recent show.

Amanda Byram and Dancing with the Stars co-host Nicky Byrne

"Obviously, he's Nicky's [Byrne, co-host] father-in-law and I haven't seen him for years," she recounted.

"So he came over to say well done on the show. I said, 'Well, so now that you're here, we'll have you down next year...' And he went, [shaking finger and laughing] 'Oh no, no'. But a politician would be fantastic."

Giving the Dancing with the Stars gang a serious run for their money ahead of Icons Week, young dancers Joshua and Kerry shared their dancefloor brilliance with the Ray D'Arcy Show audience on Saturday night.