The director of a new movie starring Brendan Gleeson and Michael Fassbender as father and son outlaws says that he first knew the Irish stars would be perfect for the roles when he spotted a picture of them together at an awards show.

Fassbender and Gleeson play the warring tribal elders of traveller family the Cutlers in Smith’s debut feature film, Trespass Against Us, and the director told RTÉ Entertainment, “Michael came on board first as Chad Cutler and we were thinking about who should play his father, Colby. It had to be someone who had the gravitas and the power and the strength so you buy the fact that this guy is who he is.

Fassbender and Gleeson go to war over the outlaw life versus conventional society

“Colby has a grip on the family and for that to work on screen, the choices were kind of limited and when we were looking to see who could play him, I found this picture of Michael and Brendan socially at some awards ceremony and Brendan had his arm around Michael and Brendan was very much the daddy.

"I’d seen pictures of Michael with other actors of that generation and Michael’s in charge. So when I saw Brendan with him, I thought woah! There’s someone who could tell Michael what to do in the film."

Following last year’s Assassin’s Creed, this is the second time in recent months that Gleeson and Fassbender have played a father and son on screen.

A 16-year-old Fassbender first saw Gleeson on stage in Juno and The Paycock and Smith says, "We played into the fact that Michael had grown up admiring Brendan.”

The director, who previously worked on TV shows such as Doctor Who and who has also collaborated extensively with The Chemical Brothers, also rejected one recent suggestion that Fassbender was "too beautiful" be be playing a criminal living in squalor on a caravan site.

“There is a lot of prejudices going on there - there is also the idea of what is this Hollywood star doing in this low budget English film? Can Michael only play action or dramatic leads? In this film, we see Michael as we really haven’t seen him before as a family man, we haven’t really seen him as a father.”

Smith added that Fassbender, who was born in Germany and raised in Kerry, had a personal connection with the story. “Michael grew up quite close to a travelling community in Kerry and I think that is what attracted him to the role.

"I think he was friends with a family and he felt a very personal connection to the material but this is not really about a travelling community more about outlaws.”

Trespass Against Us Is in cinemas now.