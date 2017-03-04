Adele has delivered the perfect response to people who claimed her green dress at the Grammys made her look like the character Fiona from the animated movie Shrek: she doesn't care.

British tabloid The Sun reports that during a concert in the Australian city of Perth, Adele made reference to the social media vitriol about her Grammys gown.

"I wore this dress, right, everyone said I looked like Fiona," said the singer. "I don't f****** care. It was Givenchy Couture."

"They can say what they want," the 28-year-old continued. "Obviously, I'm a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight."

Adele was all-conquering at last month's Grammys in Los Angeles

Adele was all-conquering at last month's Grammys in Los Angeles, winning five awards: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance of the Year and Best Pop Vocal.

The night had been billed as a battle of the divas with Adele taking on Beyoncé in three major categories but the English star triumphed over her friend. She dedicated her Grammy for Album of the Year for 25 to Beyoncé, telling the singer that "I f***ing love you."

On stage, Adele said the album was made to "give a voice to our pain" and to "confront issues that make us uncomfortable".

"It's important for me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow in a world where they look in the mirror, first to their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys, and see themselves and have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent and capable," she said.

"This is something I want for every child of every race."

It was an emotional Grammy night for Adele, who opened the ceremony with a performance of Hello. Later in the evening, during a tribute to the late George Michael, she suffered a technical hitch and had to start her slowed-down rendition of his song Fastlove again.