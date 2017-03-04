Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc has described the motoring show's presenter line-up as a "Swiss Army Knife" ahead of the series' return to BBC Two on Sunday night.

With host Chris Evans departing after an underwhelming season last year, LeBlanc is reunited with motoring journalists Chris Harris and Rory Reid for the new series.

Chris Evans - Left the series after one season

While the former Friends star conceded that the show would not connect with every fan of Top Gear's Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May era, he said he was relishing the challenge.

"You can please some people some of the time, but you can't please all of the people all of the time," the American actor told reporters while promoting the series at the BBC Worldwide Showcase.

Chatting with actor James McAvoy (second left) in the first episode of the new series

"There's going to be people that like it and there's going to be people that don't like it. Our job, in my opinion, is to make the best show we can possibly make."

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson are now behind the wheel of Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour

LeBlanc's predecessors Clarkson, Hammond and May are now behind the wheel of the Amazon Prime series The Grand Tour, which premiered late last year amid much excitement about the classic Top Gear line-up's reunion onscreen. With Top Gear's return on Sunday night, all eyes are now focussed on whether Le Blanc and co-presenters Harris and Reid can gel as a trio.

"The great issue with this reboot of Top Gear has been the word chemistry," said Harris. "Because you can't just create chemistry; you can't just say, 'Right, you three do chemistry'."

"The guys before us had a long time - they had a decade to generate chemistry - so we've been under pressure to do that. But we are, we'd like to think, moderately intelligent people with a view of the world and bit of banter, and that's what you want, isn't it?"

More to follow...